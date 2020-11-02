The inflatable spa or hot tub is a small sausage-like swimming pool. It is equipped with a box that allows you to adjust the water temperature up to a maximum of 40 °C, to start the filtration or the blower to inflate the spa and produce the bubbles. This inflatable structure can be placed indoors as well as outdoors. You should look for the right type for your home.

Its installation is straightforward. Just spread a tarp on the ground and install the spa there. Plug the inflator into a standard electrical outlet, then wait for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the spa model to be inflated. Fill it with water.

Startup the water heating and filtration system. On average, water gains between 1.5 and 2 degrees of temperature per hour. Once the right temperature is reached, start the blower to enjoy the massaging bubbles. All you have to do is relax.

Benefits of the Inflatable Spa

Here are reasons why you should get an inflatable spa for your home relaxation.

They are Affordable

If you dream of enjoying the benefits of a spa at home without having the budget to build a classic model, the inflatable spa is an attractive solution for a very affordable price. From as little as $400, you will find equipped and comfortable entry-level models. For comparison, a classic first-rate spa will cost you $3,000 on average. You can get one for your home at an affordable price.

Quality Relaxation

To optimize the beneficial effects of the spa, you can use aromatherapy and chromotherapy. Many accessories are available to bring you more comfort and offer you a real moment of well-being. However, avoid products that are too fatty because their presence tends to cloud the water much more quickly. You will then have to replace it more often. Contrary to popular belief, the inflatable spa is very comfortable because its strand structure provides pleasant support for the body, especially at the neck and seat.

It Can Be Moved

Lightweight, the inflatable spa moves very easily from one place to another once emptied. It inflates and deflates effortlessly and quickly. If you want to place it outside in summer to take advantage of the heat and bring it in during winter to offer you a moment of relaxation in your interior, anything is possible! The inflatable spa can be installed anywhere. You can even carry it on vacation or to your second home. All you need is a flat, hard surface, and a protective tarp.