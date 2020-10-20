One of the most important decisions you will make when designing or redesigning your office is choosing the right fit-out company. These professionals have the final say about matters of aesthetics. A simple online search for a fit-out company will yield hundreds of worthy candidates.

Where do you start when it comes to choosing the best office fit-out partner? Boscobel Built Shopfitters are worthy candidates for the job, but you also need to do due diligence on your part. Here are some important factors to consider when choosing a fit-out company.

Expertise

Does the company have what it takes to do the job? Do they have the personnel and resources required to handle your job? It is vital to pay attention to the company’s capabilities and match them with your requirements. Besides what they tell you that they can do, you also need to look at what they have done in the past to ascertain whether they can deliver. It is advisable to shortlist several potential candidates and reduce it a bit further as you go along with the selection.

Past Reviews

It is also advisable to pay attention to the reputation of the company. What projects have they done in the past? And most importantly, What do their client say about them? Always pay attention to what other clients have to say about a particular office fitter’ as this could help you understand what they can offer you. If you find a contractor with a questionable past, then it could be a good idea to explore other options.

Guarantee

How can you be sure the contractor will deliver? This is where guarantees or contracts come in. Any experienced contractor who is sure of his capabilities does not back down from having a contract. So when drafting the agreement, make sure you add a clause that obliges the contractor to deliver. Also, it might be necessary that you add some penalties in case of a breach of contract. Finally, ask them to append their signature at the end of the contract.

These three things should help you choose the right office fit-out company. However, you also need to do some homework, even if it means looking at more things that could be of interest to you. Like with any choice you make, the back starts with you.