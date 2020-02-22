Keeping your swimming pools clean is crucial to it in good condition and ensure that it lasts for many years. It is also essential for the health of those who use it because algae and bacteria can build up in the water if it is not cleaned regularly. Equipment such as a pool pump, filters and filters are necessary to help keep your pool clean, as well as manually cleaning the bottom and walls.

Vacuum Clean Regularly



You need to vacuum your pool to remove any leaves and other debris that has fallen to the bottom. Vacuuming your pool manually can be quite labor-intensive, but it is the best way to ensure you get all the leaves and other materials from the bottom. You can buy automatic or robotic vacuum cleaners which will move on the bottom and the sides of the pool by themselves, but they tend to miss the corners so you might need to vacuum manually afterward.

Check the Pump and Filters Once a Month



Make sure the pump is working properly and that the filter does not get clogged with leaves and other debris. Clear out the filter regularly to ensure that the suction is working correctly and this way the filter can do a proper job. If either the pump or the filter starts to make unusual noises or start to sound overworked, then you need to call these experts straight away. Switch off the pump or the filter, so it does not burn out and cause more damage.

Cover Your Pool When Unused



You can buy pool covers to fit, or you may need to have one specially made. This is an ideal way to keep your pool clean when it is not in use, although it will not look as attractive with the cover on. You may want to remove the cover if you are entertaining and you want your garden to look nice, or at night when a pool can look lovely with the lights on.

Maintain the Chemical Balance

Having the correct balance of chemicals is essential to keeping your pool clean. You will need to test the balance of chemicals at least twice a week, which you can do yourself with a test kit. Having the correct balance of chemicals and pH levels will save you a lot of work in the long run. Also, you should keep the pool pump on at least 6 hours a day so that the chemicals in the pool can distribute evenly throughout the pool.

