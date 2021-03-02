Are you finding problems with your air conditioner even after servicing it? If yes, you need to identify the common problems and know how to solve them. Ideally, most homeowners assume that an air conditioner should always offer the right services once its services. However, as an owner, you need to know why aircon not working after servicing. Identifying the problem will help you to have a well-maintained and working air conditioner.

When your air conditioner is not performing, especially after it is serviced, this means that something is not right with your system. One of the reasons why most air conditioners are not keeping your house cold even after servicing it is hiring an inexperienced technician. When choosing an expert to service your air conditioner, ensure that they have the right skills and knowledge in this sector. Here are other common reasons why your aircon is not producing cold air.

Air Filter Clogging

Once you install the right air conditioner system in your home, it is your responsibility to ensure that it works correctly. In most cases, there are various components you need to understand how they work and how they need to be maintained.

The filter is one of the vital parts you need to know in your air conditioner. It helps to trap airborne particles that are traveling through the ductwork. Due to this reason, you need to understand that the filter can get clogged and this will restrict the flow of air.

Blocked Condenser

The condenser is one of the essential components of your air conditioner. It helps to make sure that your workplace or residence is cold. In other words, the condenser is accountable for offering cold air within your room. But in a situation where it is clogged, you will start feeling uncomfortable because your air conditioner will not work properly.

Leaked Refrigerant

It is essential to understand that a leaked refrigerant can be the reason why your air conditioner is not supplying cold air. In most cases, most technicians identify this as one of the common reasons why most air conditioners are not supplying cold air on your premises. Make sure you replace your refrigerator to continue enjoying the cold air.

Dirty Evaporator

As mentioned earlier in this post, it is your responsibility to ensure you take good care of your air conditioner. It is crucial to understand that the evaporator is one of the vital components of your air conditioner. When it is not efficiently cleaned, it will be unable to keep you comfortable during the summer period.